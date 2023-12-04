Monday's game at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) matching up with the Furman Paladins (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on December 4. Our computer prediction projects a 84-75 victory for Arkansas, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Arkansas vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 84, Furman 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-9.5)

Arkansas (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 159.1

Arkansas has compiled a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Furman is 1-5-0. A total of six out of the Razorbacks' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Paladins' games have gone over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and are allowing 75.3 per contest to rank 271st in college basketball.

Arkansas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is pulling down 34.1 rebounds per game (145th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per contest.

Arkansas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (207th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 34.3% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Razorbacks rank 106th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 237th in college basketball defensively with 91.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arkansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (135th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (221st in college basketball action).

