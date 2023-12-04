The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will visit the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves are shooting 41.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas State has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 55th.

The Red Wolves' 74.3 points per game are just 2.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 58.0.

In 2022-23, the Red Wolves allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than on the road (68.5).

Arkansas State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).

