Arkansas State vs. Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will try to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Arkansas State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-24.5)
|164.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-24.5)
|163.5
|-10000
|+2400
Arkansas State vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Alabama is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.
