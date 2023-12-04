The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will try to halt a five-game road losing skid at the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-24.5) 164.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-24.5) 163.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Alabama is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of six times this season.

