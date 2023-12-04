Monday's game between the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 93-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.

The matchup has no line set.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 93, Arkansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-23.3)

Alabama (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Alabama's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, while Arkansas State's is 3-4-0. The Crimson Tide have a 5-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Wolves have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves put up 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 80.1 per outing (334th in college basketball). They have a -47 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Arkansas State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It pulls down 35.1 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.0.

Arkansas State hits 5.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.6 (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.4.

Arkansas State has committed 14.5 turnovers per game (333rd in college basketball), 4.6 more than the 9.9 it forces (323rd in college basketball).

