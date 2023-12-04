Arkansas State vs. Alabama December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arkansas State vs. Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arkansas State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|122nd
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|1st
|41.2
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|10th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|49th
|15.0
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.