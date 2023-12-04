The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) are heavy underdogs (by 22.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 165.5.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -22.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has combined with its opponent to score more than 165.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Arkansas State's contests this season is 154.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Arkansas State's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

Alabama has had more success against the spread than Arkansas State this year, recording an ATS record of 4-2-0, compared to the 3-4-0 mark of Arkansas State.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 3 50% 94.9 169.2 76.3 156.4 154.3 Arkansas State 2 28.6% 74.3 169.2 80.1 156.4 157.2

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' 74.3 points per game are just two fewer points than the 76.3 the Crimson Tide give up.

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 4-2-0 1-0 5-1-0 Arkansas State 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0

Arkansas State vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Arkansas State 15-0 Home Record 10-8 9-3 Away Record 2-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

