Arkansas vs. Furman: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 4
The Furman Paladins (4-4) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.
Arkansas vs. Furman Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arkansas
|-11.5
|158.5
Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Arkansas and its opponents have combined to total more than 158.5 points.
- The average point total in Arkansas' matchups this year is 155.9, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Razorbacks are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Arkansas has had more success against the spread than Furman this year, putting up an ATS record of 2-5-0, compared to the 1-5-0 record of Furman.
Arkansas vs. Furman Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|2
|28.6%
|80.6
|162.9
|75.3
|154.1
|147.4
|Furman
|5
|83.3%
|82.3
|162.9
|78.8
|154.1
|156.0
Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends
- The Razorbacks score 80.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 78.8 the Paladins allow.
- Arkansas is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 78.8 points.
Arkansas vs. Furman Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|2-5-0
|1-3
|6-1-0
|Furman
|1-5-0
|0-0
|5-1-0
Arkansas vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|Furman
|13-3
|Home Record
|15-2
|2-8
|Away Record
|8-3
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.5
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
