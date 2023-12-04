The Furman Paladins (4-4) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -11.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Arkansas and its opponents have combined to total more than 158.5 points.

The average point total in Arkansas' matchups this year is 155.9, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Razorbacks are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas has had more success against the spread than Furman this year, putting up an ATS record of 2-5-0, compared to the 1-5-0 record of Furman.

Arkansas vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 2 28.6% 80.6 162.9 75.3 154.1 147.4 Furman 5 83.3% 82.3 162.9 78.8 154.1 156.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Razorbacks score 80.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 78.8 the Paladins allow.

Arkansas is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 2-5-0 1-3 6-1-0 Furman 1-5-0 0-0 5-1-0

Arkansas vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Furman 13-3 Home Record 15-2 2-8 Away Record 8-3 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.