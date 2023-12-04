As they gear up to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) on Monday, December 4 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adin Hill G Questionable Lower Body Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Blues Season Insights

With 67 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

St. Louis has given up 72 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

Their -5 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

Their +21 goal differential is third-best in the league.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-210) Blues (+170) 6

