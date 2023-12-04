Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hot Spring County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Hot Spring County, Arkansas today, we've got what you need.
Hot Spring County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Malvern High School at Jessieville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Jessieville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
