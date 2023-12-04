The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (11-7) heading into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4 from Golden 1 Center.

The Kings came out on top in their most recent matchup 123-117 against the Nuggets on Saturday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 26 points for the Kings in the victory.

The Pelicans lost their last matchup 124-118 against the Bulls on Saturday. Zion Williamson recorded 27 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8 Davion Mitchell PG Out Illness 5.1 1.2 2.6

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Questionable Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 233.5

