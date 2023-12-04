In the upcoming tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Marco Scandella to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Scandella has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

