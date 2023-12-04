Monday's game at Moody Coliseum has the SMU Mustangs (3-4) squaring off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-66 victory, as our model heavily favors SMU.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Golden Lions claimed a 103-35 win over Arkansas Baptist.

UAPB vs. SMU Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

UAPB vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 82, UAPB 66

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Golden Lions have no victories against Division 1 teams this season.

The Golden Lions have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

UAPB has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jelissa Reese: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG% Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Maori Davenport: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.8 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.8 FG% Maya Peat: 8.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions' +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per outing (327th in college basketball).

