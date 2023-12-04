How to Watch the UAPB vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAPB vs. SMU Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions' 79.1 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.4 the Mustangs allow.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, UAPB is 2-2.
- SMU's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.1 points.
- The Mustangs put up 73.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 the Golden Lions allow.
- When SMU totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-0.
- UAPB is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Mustangs shoot 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions concede defensively.
- The Golden Lions make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.
UAPB Leaders
- Zaay Green: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Jelissa Reese: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%
- Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Maori Davenport: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.8 FG%
- Maya Peat: 8.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Clemson
|L 92-66
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 85-65
|First National Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 103-35
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
