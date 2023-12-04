The SMU Mustangs (3-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UAPB vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions' 79.1 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.4 the Mustangs allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, UAPB is 2-2.
  • SMU's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.1 points.
  • The Mustangs put up 73.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 the Golden Lions allow.
  • When SMU totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-0.
  • UAPB is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Mustangs shoot 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions concede defensively.
  • The Golden Lions make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAPB Leaders

  • Zaay Green: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
  • Jelissa Reese: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%
  • Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
  • Maori Davenport: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.8 FG%
  • Maya Peat: 8.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Clemson L 92-66 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State L 85-65 First National Bank Arena
12/1/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 103-35 H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/4/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

