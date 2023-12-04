The SMU Mustangs (3-4) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 79.1 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.4 the Mustangs allow.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, UAPB is 2-2.

SMU's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 79.1 points.

The Mustangs put up 73.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 75.1 the Golden Lions allow.

When SMU totals more than 75.1 points, it is 2-0.

UAPB is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

The Mustangs shoot 47.0% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Golden Lions concede defensively.

The Golden Lions make 43.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

19.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jelissa Reese: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG% Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47) Maori Davenport: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.8 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.8 FG% Maya Peat: 8.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%

