Tuesday's game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-3) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Tulsa securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM on December 5.

The Sugar Bears head into this matchup on the heels of a 63-58 victory against Little Rock on Saturday.

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 74, Central Arkansas 70

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

Against the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 14, the Sugar Bears registered their best win of the season, a 56-45 home victory.

Central Arkansas has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 239) on November 14

63-58 on the road over Little Rock (No. 247) on December 2

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on November 24

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 341) on November 29

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Jade Upshaw: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Bree Stephens: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kinley Fisher: 12.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

12.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Randrea Wright: 11.3 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 70.6 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and giving up 61.1 per contest, 122nd in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential.

