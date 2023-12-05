The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) square off against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Sugar Bears average 6.2 fewer points per game (70.6) than the Golden Hurricane give up (76.8).

Central Arkansas has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.

Tulsa is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.6 points.

The 74.9 points per game the Golden Hurricane average are 13.8 more points than the Sugar Bears allow (61.1).

When Tulsa puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 5-1.

When Central Arkansas allows fewer than 74.9 points, it is 4-2.

The Golden Hurricane shoot 44.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Sugar Bears allow defensively.

The Sugar Bears shoot 44.4% from the field, 3% higher than the Golden Hurricane concede.

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Jade Upshaw: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Bree Stephens: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kinley Fisher: 12.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

12.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Randrea Wright: 11.3 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Central Arkansas Schedule