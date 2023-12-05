Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Faulkner County, Arkansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Faulkner County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mayflower Senior High School at The Baptist Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Conference: 3A - Region 5

3A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph High School at Cutter Morning Star School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Conway Christian School at Mountain Pine High School