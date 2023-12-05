Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Faulkner County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Faulkner County, Arkansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Faulkner County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayflower Senior High School at The Baptist Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph High School at Cutter Morning Star School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway Christian School at Mountain Pine High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mountain Pine, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
