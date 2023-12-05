The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Garland County, Arkansas today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Joseph High School at Cutter Morning Star School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Conway Christian School at Mountain Pine High School