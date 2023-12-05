Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Garland County, Arkansas today, we've got you covered.
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Joseph High School at Cutter Morning Star School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hot Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway Christian School at Mountain Pine High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mountain Pine, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
