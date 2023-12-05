Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Independence County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Independence County, Arkansas today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Newark, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Brinkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Brinkley, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.