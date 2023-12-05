Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Marion County, Arkansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Marion County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellville-Summit High School at Greenland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Greenland, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
