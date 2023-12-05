Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Monroe County, Arkansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Monroe County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Brinkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Brinkley, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
