High school basketball competition in Pulaski County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lisa Academy High School West at Bauxite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Bauxite, AR

Bauxite, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayflower Senior High School at The Baptist Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR Conference: 3A - Region 5

3A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hall High School at Little Rock Christian Academy