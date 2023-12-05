Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Pulaski County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lisa Academy High School West at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayflower Senior High School at The Baptist Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hall High School at Little Rock Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- Conference: 5A Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
