The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) will try to break a three-game road skid when visiting the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

UAPB Stats Insights

  • The Golden Lions' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.0%).
  • This season, UAPB has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Golden Lions are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 23rd.
  • The Golden Lions' 87.2 points per game are 20.9 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.3 points, UAPB is 4-5.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAPB scores 98.5 points per game at home, and 78.2 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Golden Lions are giving up 18.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (93.8).
  • Beyond the arc, UAPB knocks down fewer treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (12.0), and makes a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.0%) too.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Ball State L 92-74 John E. Worthen Arena
11/27/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 85-60 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma L 107-86 Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/12/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

