How to Watch UAPB vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) will try to break a three-game road skid when visiting the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.0%).
- This season, UAPB has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
- The Golden Lions are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 23rd.
- The Golden Lions' 87.2 points per game are 20.9 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.3 points, UAPB is 4-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- UAPB scores 98.5 points per game at home, and 78.2 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Golden Lions are giving up 18.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (93.8).
- Beyond the arc, UAPB knocks down fewer treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (12.0), and makes a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.0%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 92-74
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/27/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 85-60
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 107-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/12/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.