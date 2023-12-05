The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) will try to break a three-game road skid when visiting the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.0%).

This season, UAPB has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.

The Golden Lions are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 23rd.

The Golden Lions' 87.2 points per game are 20.9 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, UAPB is 4-5.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

UAPB scores 98.5 points per game at home, and 78.2 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Golden Lions are giving up 18.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than away (93.8).

Beyond the arc, UAPB knocks down fewer treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (12.0), and makes a lower percentage away (38.0%) than at home (39.0%) too.

