Tuesday's contest that pits the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) at McCarthey Athletic Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 96-63 in favor of Gonzaga, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 96, UAPB 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-33.3)

Gonzaga (-33.3) Computer Predicted Total: 159.3

Gonzaga's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and UAPB's is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in two games, while Golden Lions games have gone over six times.

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 87.2 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are allowing 85.6 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.

The 31.1 rebounds per game UAPB accumulates rank 266th in the nation, 2.8 fewer than the 33.9 its opponents pull down.

UAPB makes 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

UAPB wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.7 (241st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

