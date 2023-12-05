The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ROOT Sports NW.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

UAPB Players to Watch

Graham Ike: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Anton Watson: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Nolan Hickman: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Braden Huff: 14.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 1st 86.1 Points Scored 66.9 300th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 44th 34.3 Rebounds 31.4 201st 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th 16th 16.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 40th 10.4 Turnovers 14.9 349th

