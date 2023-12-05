UAPB vs. Gonzaga December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ROOT Sports NW.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAPB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Graham Ike: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anton Watson: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Braden Huff: 14.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAPB vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|1st
|86.1
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|274th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|14.9
|349th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.