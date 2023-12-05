The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ROOT Sports NW.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Game Information

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Graham Ike: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Anton Watson: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 11.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Braden Huff: 14.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Gonzaga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Drew Timme: 21.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Watson: 11.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Julian Strawther: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rasir Bolton: 10.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hickman: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank
1st 86.1 Points Scored 66.9 300th
274th 73.4 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
44th 34.3 Rebounds 31.4 201st
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.9 112th
16th 16.2 Assists 12.8 193rd
40th 10.4 Turnovers 14.9 349th

