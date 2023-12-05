The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center as heavy, 33.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has a point total of 168.5.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -33.5 168.5

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

UAPB has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 168.5 points.

UAPB's games this year have had a 172.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UAPB are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

UAPB (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 6.7% less often than Gonzaga (2-3-0) this year.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 168.5 % of Games Over 168.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 0 0% 83.9 171.1 66.3 151.9 150.3 UAPB 3 50% 87.2 171.1 85.6 151.9 155.2

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions score an average of 87.2 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UAPB is 2-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when it scores more than 66.3 points.

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0 UAPB 2-4-0 0-0 6-0-0

UAPB vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga UAPB 14-1 Home Record 8-5 7-2 Away Record 2-16 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

