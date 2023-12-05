Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Washington County, Arkansas today, we've got what you need below.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkins High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Gentry, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yellville-Summit High School at Greenland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Greenland, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
