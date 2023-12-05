Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in White County, Arkansas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Community Christian School at White County Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Judsonia, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bald Knob High School at Rose Bud High School
- Game Time: 9:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rose Bud, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
