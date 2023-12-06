The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5), coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Blues defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their last game.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-150) Blues (+125) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 16 times, and won eight, or 50.0%, of those games.

St. Louis is 5-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 80 (9th) Goals 69 (25th) 60 (3rd) Goals Allowed 73 (16th) 20 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 10 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (9th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while going 5-5-0 straight up in its last 10 games.

St. Louis has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

In the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.

The Blues have scored 69 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.

The Blues' 73 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

