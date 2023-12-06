Blues vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5), coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues, visit the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Blues defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their last game.
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-150)
|Blues (+125)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog 16 times, and won eight, or 50.0%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 5-6 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis has played 12 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Blues vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|80 (9th)
|Goals
|69 (25th)
|60 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (16th)
|20 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (30th)
|10 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (9th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while going 5-5-0 straight up in its last 10 games.
- St. Louis has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.
- The Blues have scored 69 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 73 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
