The St. Louis Blues, including Brayden Schenn, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fancy a wager on Schenn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is -10.

In Schenn's 24 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schenn has a point in seven of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 24 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Schenn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Schenn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 4 14 Points 3 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

