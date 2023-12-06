Wednesday's game that pits the North Texas Eagles (7-1) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) at UNT Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of North Texas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Golden Lions are coming off of a 78-76 win against SMU in their last game on Monday.

UAPB vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. North Texas Score Prediction

  • Prediction: North Texas 82, UAPB 62

UAPB Schedule Analysis

  • Against the SMU Mustangs on December 4, the Golden Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 78-76 road victory.
  • Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most losses.
  • UAPB has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

UAPB 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 134) on December 4

UAPB Leaders

  • Zaay Green: 20.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
  • Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%
  • Coriah Beck: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)
  • Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG%
  • Maori Davenport: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.9 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

  • The Golden Lions outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 79.0 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and conceding 75.2 per contest, 327th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential.

