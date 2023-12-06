Wednesday's game that pits the North Texas Eagles (7-1) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) at UNT Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of North Texas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Golden Lions are coming off of a 78-76 win against SMU in their last game on Monday.

UAPB vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UAPB vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 82, UAPB 62

UAPB Schedule Analysis

Against the SMU Mustangs on December 4, the Golden Lions captured their signature win of the season, a 78-76 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Golden Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most losses.

UAPB has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

UAPB 2023-24 Best Wins

78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 134) on December 4

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 20.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

20.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG% Coriah Beck: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51) Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG% Maori Davenport: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.9 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 79.0 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and conceding 75.2 per contest, 327th in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential.

