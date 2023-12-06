The North Texas Eagles (7-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions score an average of 79 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 58.8 points, UAPB is 3-6.
  • North Texas has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79 points.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Eagles score are only 3.3 more points than the Golden Lions give up (75.2).
  • North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.2 points.
  • When UAPB gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.
  • The Golden Lions' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.5 higher than the Eagles have given up.

UAPB Leaders

  • Zaay Green: 20 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
  • Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%
  • Coriah Beck: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)
  • Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG%
  • Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.9 FG%

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State L 85-65 First National Bank Arena
12/1/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 103-35 H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/4/2023 @ SMU W 78-76 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/21/2023 Ole Miss - H.O. Clemmons Arena

