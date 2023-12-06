The North Texas Eagles (7-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions score an average of 79 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, UAPB is 3-6.

North Texas has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Eagles score are only 3.3 more points than the Golden Lions give up (75.2).

North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.2 points.

When UAPB gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.

The Golden Lions' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.5 higher than the Eagles have given up.

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 20 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

20 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG% Coriah Beck: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)

10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51) Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG% Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.9 FG%

UAPB Schedule