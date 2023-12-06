How to Watch the UAPB vs. North Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The North Texas Eagles (7-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAPB vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions score an average of 79 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, UAPB is 3-6.
- North Texas has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 79 points.
- The 78.5 points per game the Eagles score are only 3.3 more points than the Golden Lions give up (75.2).
- North Texas has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.2 points.
- When UAPB gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.
- The Eagles shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions allow defensively.
- The Golden Lions' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.5 higher than the Eagles have given up.
UAPB Leaders
- Zaay Green: 20 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%
- Coriah Beck: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (12-for-51)
- Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 50.7 FG%
- Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 85-65
|First National Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 103-35
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ SMU
|W 78-76
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.