Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-59 and heavily favors Arkansas to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Razorbacks head into this game following an 81-66 loss to UCLA on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Louisiana Tech 59

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks took down the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles in a 71-58 win on November 30, which was their signature win of the season.

The Razorbacks have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.

Arkansas has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

The Razorbacks have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 86) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 105) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 115) on November 7

81-67 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 174) on November 20

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)

23.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67) Makayla Daniels: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Maryam Dauda: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Samara Spencer: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by seven points per game with a +63 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.7 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 66.7 per contest (227th in college basketball).

