How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
- Arkansas is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.
- The Razorbacks record 6.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Lady Techsters allow (67).
- Arkansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 67 points.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.
- This season the Razorbacks are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
- The Lady Techsters' 41 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Razorbacks have conceded.
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)
- Makayla Daniels: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
- Maryam Dauda: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Samara Spencer: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Marquette
|L 74-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 71-58
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/3/2023
|UCLA
|L 81-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/10/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/16/2023
|Samford
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
