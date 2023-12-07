The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow.

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Arkansas is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.

The Razorbacks record 6.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Lady Techsters allow (67).

Arkansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 67 points.

Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.

This season the Razorbacks are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

The Lady Techsters' 41 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Razorbacks have conceded.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)

23.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67) Makayla Daniels: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Maryam Dauda: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Samara Spencer: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Arkansas Schedule