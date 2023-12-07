The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-6) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters put up an average of 64.5 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 66.7 the Razorbacks allow.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
  • Arkansas is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.
  • The Razorbacks record 6.7 more points per game (73.7) than the Lady Techsters allow (67).
  • Arkansas has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 67 points.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.
  • This season the Razorbacks are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
  • The Lady Techsters' 41 shooting percentage from the field is 3.4 higher than the Razorbacks have conceded.

Arkansas Leaders

  • Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.8 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
  • Taliah Scott: 23.2 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)
  • Makayla Daniels: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
  • Maryam Dauda: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
  • Samara Spencer: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Marquette L 74-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida State W 71-58 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/3/2023 UCLA L 81-66 Bud Walton Arena
12/7/2023 Louisiana Tech - Bud Walton Arena
12/10/2023 UAPB - Bud Walton Arena
12/16/2023 Samford - Simmons Bank Arena

