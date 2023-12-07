Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Benton County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockhurst High School at Bentonville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bentonville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.