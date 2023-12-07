The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 82nd.
  • The Bears score an average of 69.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.4 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 80.4 points, Central Arkansas is 1-1.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Central Arkansas is putting up 77.5 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (64.5).
  • At home the Bears are giving up 69.3 points per game, 14 fewer points than they are away (83.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Orleans L 79-74 Farris Center
11/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 90-63 Gersten Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Hawaii L 95-76 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/7/2023 Little Rock - Farris Center
12/10/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/20/2023 Western Illinois - Farris Center

