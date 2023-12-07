How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 82nd.
- The Bears score an average of 69.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.4 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 80.4 points, Central Arkansas is 1-1.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home Central Arkansas is putting up 77.5 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (64.5).
- At home the Bears are giving up 69.3 points per game, 14 fewer points than they are away (83.3).
- Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|L 79-74
|Farris Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 90-63
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 95-76
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/7/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Farris Center
