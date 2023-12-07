The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 82nd.

The Bears score an average of 69.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.4 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 80.4 points, Central Arkansas is 1-1.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home Central Arkansas is putting up 77.5 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (64.5).

At home the Bears are giving up 69.3 points per game, 14 fewer points than they are away (83.3).

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.3%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule