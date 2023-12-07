The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-6.5) 159.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-7.5) 158.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Little Rock has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Trojans' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

