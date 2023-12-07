Thursday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) at Farris Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-72, heavily favoring Little Rock to take home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Conway, Arkansas

Venue: Farris Center

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 84, Central Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-11.9)

Little Rock (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.2

Central Arkansas has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Little Rock is 4-4-0. The Bears are 4-5-0 and the Trojans are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 8.0 points per game (scoring 69.7 points per game to rank 279th in college basketball while allowing 77.7 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a -80 scoring differential overall.

Central Arkansas loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. it records 32.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 203rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.7 per outing.

Central Arkansas connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (129th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (9.8). It is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (174th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.0%.

The Bears rank 314th in college basketball by averaging 86.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 301st in college basketball, allowing 96.1 points per 100 possessions.

Central Arkansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12.9 per game (255th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (170th in college basketball action).

