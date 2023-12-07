Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) will meet the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Elias Cato: 13.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tucker Anderson: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 4.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|278th
|68.8
|Points Scored
|80.4
|92nd
|235th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|86.2
|353rd
|173rd
|33.8
|Rebounds
|29.6
|309th
|82nd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|124th
|199th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.4
|313th
|194th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.2
|189th
|189th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.2
|72nd
