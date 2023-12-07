The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) host the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) after losing three straight home games. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The over/under is 159.5 for the matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -6.5 159.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 159.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Central Arkansas' outings this season is 147.4, 12.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Central Arkansas is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Central Arkansas has been underdogs in eight games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Bears have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 4 50% 81.6 151.3 80.4 158.1 152.9 Central Arkansas 2 22.2% 69.7 151.3 77.7 158.1 151.5

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears score an average of 69.7 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.4 the Trojans allow.

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0 Central Arkansas 4-5-0 2-3 4-5-0

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Central Arkansas 8-5 Home Record 6-8 2-16 Away Record 2-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

