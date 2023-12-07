Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chicot County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Chicot County, Arkansas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monticello High School at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
