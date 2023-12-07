Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Desha County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Desha County, Arkansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamburg High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Dumas, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGehee High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
