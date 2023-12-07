Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Garland County, Arkansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenbrier High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.