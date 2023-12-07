Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Greene County, Arkansas today? We have you covered below.

Greene County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Earle High School at Marmaduke High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 7
  • Location: Marmaduke, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

