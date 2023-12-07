How to Watch Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will look to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Little Rock has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 204th.
- The Trojans record just 3.9 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears give up (77.7).
- Little Rock is 2-2 when scoring more than 77.7 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Little Rock put up 5.3 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (73.2).
- The Trojans surrendered 73.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 83.9 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|W 84-82
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/28/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-64
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 77-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
