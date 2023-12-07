The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will look to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • The Trojans are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Little Rock has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 204th.
  • The Trojans record just 3.9 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears give up (77.7).
  • Little Rock is 2-2 when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Little Rock put up 5.3 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (73.2).
  • The Trojans surrendered 73.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 83.9 in away games.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Tulsa W 84-82 Jack Stephens Center
11/28/2023 Ball State W 90-64 Jack Stephens Center
12/1/2023 Arkansas State W 77-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/7/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
12/10/2023 Winthrop - Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 UTSA - Jack Stephens Center

