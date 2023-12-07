The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will look to snap a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bears allow to opponents.

Little Rock has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 288th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 204th.

The Trojans record just 3.9 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears give up (77.7).

Little Rock is 2-2 when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Little Rock put up 5.3 more points per game (78.5) than it did in away games (73.2).

The Trojans surrendered 73.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 83.9 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.5 threes per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule