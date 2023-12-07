The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-6.5) 159.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-7.5) 158.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

Little Rock has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

In the Trojans' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Central Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Bears games have hit the over four out of nine times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.