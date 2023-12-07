Thursday's game that pits the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) versus the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) at Farris Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-72 in favor of Little Rock, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 84, Central Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-11.9)

Little Rock (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.2

Central Arkansas is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Little Rock's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Bears are 4-5-0 and the Trojans are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans' +10 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 80.4 per contest (337th in college basketball).

The 30.6 rebounds per game Little Rock accumulates rank 285th in the country. Their opponents record 30.6.

Little Rock hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (263rd in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (278th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from deep.

Little Rock forces 11.6 turnovers per game (230th in college basketball) while committing 11 (114th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.