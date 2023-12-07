The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) will meet the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Little Rock Players to Watch

Elias Cato: 13 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Tucker Anderson: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.2 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Central Arkansas Rank Central Arkansas AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 278th 68.8 Points Scored 80.4 92nd 235th 73.2 Points Allowed 86.2 353rd 173rd 33.8 Rebounds 29.6 309th 82nd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 124th 199th 7.2 3pt Made 5.4 313th 194th 13 Assists 13.2 189th 189th 12.2 Turnovers 10.2 72nd

