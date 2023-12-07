Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) will meet the Little Rock Trojans (1-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Elias Cato: 13 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tucker Anderson: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.2 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Cato: 13 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anderson: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Etim: 6.2 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kirsipuu: 4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Olowokere: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|278th
|68.8
|Points Scored
|80.4
|92nd
|235th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|86.2
|353rd
|173rd
|33.8
|Rebounds
|29.6
|309th
|82nd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|124th
|199th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.4
|313th
|194th
|13
|Assists
|13.2
|189th
|189th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.2
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.