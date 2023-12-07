The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-9) will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Farris Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 159.5.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -6.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Little Rock and its opponents have scored more than 159.5 total points.

Little Rock has an average total of 162 in its outings this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Trojans are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Little Rock has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Little Rock.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 4 50% 81.6 151.3 80.4 158.1 152.9 Central Arkansas 2 22.2% 69.7 151.3 77.7 158.1 151.5

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans average 81.6 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 77.7 the Bears allow.

When Little Rock puts up more than 77.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0 Central Arkansas 4-5-0 2-3 4-5-0

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Central Arkansas 8-5 Home Record 6-8 2-16 Away Record 2-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

