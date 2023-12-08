How to Watch the Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, December 8, with the Blue Jackets having lost three straight games.
Follow the action on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ as the Blues look to take down the Blue Jackets.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blues vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues rank 17th in goals against, allowing 79 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Blues rank 25th in the league with 72 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|25
|8
|17
|25
|18
|17
|55.9%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|23
|9
|10
|19
|17
|16
|8.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|25
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|25
|8
|7
|15
|19
|20
|50.6%
|Justin Faulk
|25
|0
|12
|12
|11
|15
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 98 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 80 goals this season (2.9 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|26
|1
|19
|20
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|28
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|28
|4
|11
|15
|12
|9
|0%
|Adam Fantilli
|28
|7
|8
|15
|8
|12
|39.1%
|Ivan Provorov
|28
|2
|13
|15
|15
|6
|-
