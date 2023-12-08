Blues vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who have lost three in a row, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.
Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-130)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have gone 4-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Blues have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 25 games this season.
Blues vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Blues vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|72 (25th)
|Goals
|80 (15th)
|79 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (30th)
|7 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (26th)
|15 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (4th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.
- St. Louis went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues are putting up 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Blues are ranked 25th in the league with 72 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Blues have allowed 79 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -7.
