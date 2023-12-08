The St. Louis Blues (13-11-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-15-5), who have lost three in a row, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-130) Blue Jackets (+105) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have gone 4-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

St. Louis has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

The Blues have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 25 games this season.

Blues vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Blues vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 72 (25th) Goals 80 (15th) 79 (17th) Goals Allowed 98 (30th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 11 (26th) 15 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (4th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-5-0 overall.

St. Louis went over in four of its last 10 games.

The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are putting up 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blues are ranked 25th in the league with 72 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

On defense, the Blues have allowed 79 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

The team is ranked 21st in goal differential at -7.

